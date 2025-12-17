Actor Shaad Randhawa has had a busy 2025 with three releases during the year. Two of these, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, performed strongly at the box office. Building on that momentum, the actor has now signed a new project with a legacy production house.

Shaad Randhawa joins Sooraj Barjatya’s next after Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat success

Shaad Randhawa will next appear in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming directorial, which features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The project marks his first collaboration with the Barjatya banner, and the actor has already begun shooting for the film.

Shaad informed, “All I can say is that this is a completely different role from anything I’ve portrayed before. This film is extremely special to me, as it has always been a dream to work with Sooraj ji. I am deeply grateful to Sooraj ji and Mukesh Chhabra bhai for giving me this opportunity.”

While details of the film are being kept under wraps, Ayushmann Khurrana has shared that he plays a character named Prem, a role that differs slightly from the traditional family entertainers associated with Sooraj Barjatya. He has described the film as carrying a strong message without being preachy, with its tone and genre sitting somewhere between Barjatya’s filmmaking sensibilities and the kind of films Ayushmann is known for.

