The biggest Hollywood film of the year, Avatar: Fire And Ash, is all set to release tomorrow, that is, Friday, December 19. While advance booking commenced on December 5, several cinemas, especially one-screen and two-screen cinemas, have yet to begin advance booking. Bollywood Hungama spoke to trade and exhibition sources to understand the reason behind it.

SCOOP: Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire And Ash showdown – Single-screens and two-screen cinemas yet to start bookings due to reservations over ‘all shows’ demand

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Disney, the studio releasing Avatar: Fire And Ash, has asked single-screen theatres that they want all shows for their film. In two-screen cinemas, they have asked for 5 or 6 shows. However, exhibitors are not comfortable with this directive as Dhurandhar is running very successfully. They are confident that even in its third week, the Ranveer Singh-starrer will find a huge audience, as evident by the steady footfalls the film has generated in the weekdays.”

The source continued, “The exhibitors have requested that they’d like to divide shows equally between the two films. After all, they realize that Avatar: Fire And Ash will also be a crowd puller. However, so is Dhurandhar. But Disney hasn’t accepted this idea. Negotiations are going on and a middle ground is expected to be reached today.”

As for 8:30 am on December 18, single-screen theatres in Mumbai like Gold Cinema Santacruz, Chitra Dadar, Roxy Opera House, Maratha Mandir, Kasturba Malad, Citylight Mahim, Inox Nakshatra Dadar, MovieTime Star City, New Excelsion, MovieTime Dahisar, Gold Cinema Sona Borivali, MovieMax Andheri East, MovieTime Suburbia, PVR Le Reve etc. are yet to start bookings for tomorrow.

The same issue can be seen in two-screen plexes like Sun City Vile Parle, Mukta A2 Cinemas Lalbaug, Topiwala Goregaon, PVR Milap Kandivali, Movietime Malad etc.

Shockingly, ticket sales for Avatar: Fire And Ash as well as Dhurandhar, for December 19 onwards are yet to commence in a full-fledged manner in even certain three-screen properties like Sterling, MovieMax Mira Road, MovieMax Sion etc. as well as in four-screen properties like Miraj R Mall Mulund, Inox Raghuleela Kandivali, PVR Odeon Ghatkopar, Inox Korum Mall Thane, MovieMax SM5 Kalyan, MovieMax Wonder Mall Thane, etc.

At Mumbai’s iconic G7 complex, popularly known as Gaiety-Galaxy, advance bookings have opened in four cinemas, but Galaxy and Gemini are yet to begin. Dhurandhar will continue at Gaiety with three shows from December 19. Until December 18, it was being screened in both Gaiety and Galaxy. It now remains to be seen whether Avatar: Fire And Ash will be accommodated at Galaxy or Gemini, or both, and whether Dhurandhar also gets additional shows in the other two cinemas at G7.

