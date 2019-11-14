Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.11.2019 | 5:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

IFFI: Shyam Benegal’s Bhumika and Ankur to be screened under Indian New Wave Cinema category

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is less than a week away and the organisers have announced the screening of another classic film. Filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s film Bhumika (1977)  and Ankur(1974) will be screened at the 50th edition of IFFI under the ‘Indian New Wave Cinema’ category. Bhumika stars Smita Patil, Amol Palekar, Anant Nag, Naseeruddin Shah and Amrish Puri while Ankur stars Shabna Azmi and Anant Nag

IFFI: Shyam Benegal’s Bhumika to be screened under Indian New Wave Cinema category

Recently, it was announced that the iconic Bollywood film Sholay (1975) will also be screened at IFFI under the ‘Retrospective of Amitabh Bachchan’ category. Several other Indian and foreign films will be screened at the festival held in Goa.

Hellaro and Uyare are the two Indian films, which are competing for the ‘best debut feature film of a director’ award. Hellaro, a Gujarati film is directed by Abhishek Shah and Uyare, which is a Malayalam film, is helmed by Manu Ashokan.

The festival will commence on November 20 and go on till November 28. Actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be present at the opening ceremony of the festival which will be hosted by Karan Johar. It was recently announced that Rajinikanth will be conferred with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award 2019 by the Government of India at IFFI 2019.

Also Read: 50th International Film Festival of India: Gully Boy, Super 30 among films selected for Open Air Screenings

More Pages: Bhumika Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan pulls off an 18-hour shift…

Raakhee Gulzar makes a comeback after 16…

Amitabh Bachchan to take a sabbatical from…

Viki Rajani signs Manish Gupta to direct two…

Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of…

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan apologises to people…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification