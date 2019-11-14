Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.11.2019 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai confesses that she likes Arhaan Khan, talks about her marriage

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

When it’s Bigg Boss, you never know when the plot changes. Bigg Boss 13 participant Rashami Desai has been making news for reasons more than one. We first heard she and her rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan were going to tie the knot in the show, which hasn’t happened, at least yet. Just a few weeks back, Arhaan cleared the air about his speculated romance with Rashami, saying he’d like her only as a friend.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai confesses that she likes Arhaan Khan, talks about her marriage

Last night’s episode, however, doesn’t suggest so. Rashami was heard confessing to Paras Chhabra that she indeed liked Arhaan a lot, but she didn’t know where was her and Arhaan’s friendship heading. She also revealed that she was planning to get married and settle down next year.

While Arhaan entered the show much latter with an wild card entry, Rashami’s rekindled friendship with rumoured ex boyfriend Siddharth Shukla also raised  a lot of eyebrows and we wondered whether something was cooking there.

Arhaan and Rashami’s proximity, however, is quite noticeable since in the last episode, in the open garden area, she was even seen nibbling his ears, something that he laughed off.

Looks like a new romantic plot is cooking up there!

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone opens up about life post…

Ileana D’Cruz wishes to have a sea-facing…

Sunny Leone to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor…

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra…

Netizens lash out at Vaani Kapoor for…

Anil Kapoor talks about his first period…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification