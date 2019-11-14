Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married this day last year in the presence of their family and close friends. While the two never spoke about their relationship in public before their marriage, now the two have been setting couple goals. Deepika in an interview with a leading daily spoke about the past year.

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years before they tied the knot. The Padmaavat actress said that they did not want to live together and discover each other before marriage. In that sense, she said that the two are very traditional. The actress said that living with each other and discovering different aspects of each other in the past year has been fun.

However, the two have been busy over the year with their respective work commitments. Deepika said that the two have been extremely busy, but have made sure to make time for each other. She said that whatever time they get off work, they make sure to spend it with each other and look forward to it.

The pair, who had worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), have collaborated after marriage, too. They star together in the upcoming sports drama ’83 in which Ranveer plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika, his wife, Romi Dev. Talking about working together post marriage, she said that it was not any different as the two are obsessed with their work and do not let their personal relationships get in the way. Deepika further said that when the camera rolls they are actors and not husband-wife.

While the couple had a two-day grand wedding in Lake Como last year, they have decided to keep their anniversary celebration low-key. They will visit Tirupati Balaji temple and the Padmavathi temple, Andhra Pradesh, today and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple tomorrow.

