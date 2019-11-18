Bollywood Hungama

IFFI to pay tributes to the actors and filmmakers we lost this year

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has introduced a new section wherein they will tribute the filmmakers and stars that we have lost this past year. This new section has been introduced to mark the 50th year of the film festival.

The festival which will be held from November 20 to 28 will showcase films featuring late celebrities like Vidya Sinha, Kader Khan, Veeru Devgan, Rajkumar Barjatiya, Mrinal Sen, Girish Karnad, Khayyam, Rama Guha Thakurta, Vijaya Mulay, Ram Mohan, and M J Radhakrishana.

The opening ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar in Goa and this time, IFFI has surely raised the bar by this special tribute.

Also Read: IFFI: Shyam Benegal’s Bhumika and Ankur to be screened under Indian New Wave Cinema category

IFFI to pay tributes to the actors and filmmakers we lost this year

