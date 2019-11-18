Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.11.2019 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s father passes away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s father took his last breath this morning. While the exact reason of death is not yet announced, he was in his early 90s and had been suffering from a number of ailments owing to his age.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s father passes away

Upon hearing the loss, Manish’s close friend Karan Johar was one of the first people to reach the former’s Mumbai residence in Bandra, to pay a visit to the grieving family. Later, Shabana Azmi and Sophie Choudry also dropped in.

We convey our deepest condolences to the family.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have…

Karan Johar to host a party for Katy Perry

Delhi shooting of Dostana 2 dropped due to…

Actors and directors to soon add a ‘NO…

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to act…

Post the Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification