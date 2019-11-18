Earlier this month we had reported that Ronnie Screwvala’s dance flick Bhangra Paa Le was heading for a release on the OTT platform Netflix directly. In fact, the film was also catalogued for release on the streaming giant. Post us reporting about the film going for a direct OTT release, Ronnie Screwvala took to the microblogging site Twitter claiming that the reportage was “premature” and “just to create headlines” as he said, “Why does media continue to share false information – make it sound line breaking news – where actually it’s not factual – many times premature and almost always just to create headlines eroding credibility always!” Now, just a few weeks later the streaming giant Netflix has removed the film from their soon to release list, and here’s why.

Apparently, post the debacle of the Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive that released on the platform, the upper echelons at Netflix decided to revisit their acquisitions and remunerations. Based on this, Netflix reopened negotiations with Screwvala for Bhangra Paa Le offering a different deal with a much lower remuneration rate. Given this new development, Screwvala is yet to take a call on whether the film should be sold to the streaming major or not, and hence it does not feature on Netflix’s catalogue.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the development says, “After Drive, Netflix is taking a serious approach towards acquisition and re-evaluating decisions that had been taken earlier. Because of this, the deal that was locked with Ronnie Screwvala was subject to re-evaluation and the filmmaker was offered a much lower remuneration for the rights. Since Screwvala has not responded yet to the new offer, Netflix has removed the film from its forthcoming release catalogue.”

Well, we guess it is a waiting game for now to see whether Bhangra Paa Le releases on Netflix under the new agreement or whether Ronnie Screwvala will eventually opt for a theatrical release followed by an OTT release.

