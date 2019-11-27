Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.11.2019 | 7:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

IFFI 2019 Finale: Ilayaraja, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Arvind Swamy, Manju Vorah, Prem Chopra to be honoured at the closing ceremony

ByMonica Yadav

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will close on November 28 in Goa. The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth gracing the event. Now, the closing ceremony will be mega-affair as many celebrities will be honoured at the event.

IFFI 2019 Finale: Ilayaraja, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Arvind Swamy, Manju Vorah, Prem Chopra to be honoured at the closing ceremony

At the closing ceremony, Roja actor Arvind Swamy, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, veteran actor Prem Chopra, Pandit Birju Maharaj, and Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah will be honoured for their contributions towards the cinema. On Wednesday, Ilaiyaraaja also hosted a masterclass and performed with his team.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Amit Khare, Secretary I & B, and several dignitaries will be in attendance. Filmmakers including Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar and Aanand L Rai and actors like Akshaye Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Nithya Menen, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Ravi Kishan are set to attend the closing ceremony.

ALSO READ: Thalaivi: Arvind Swami’s clean shaven look from Kangana Ranaut starrer film goes viral

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra makes…

"People say that my films have broken the…

This actor joins the team of Amitabh…

Farah Khan’s outlook towards remakes changed…

Ileana D’Cruz reveals that she had trouble…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification