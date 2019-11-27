The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will close on November 28 in Goa. The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth gracing the event. Now, the closing ceremony will be mega-affair as many celebrities will be honoured at the event.

At the closing ceremony, Roja actor Arvind Swamy, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, veteran actor Prem Chopra, Pandit Birju Maharaj, and Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah will be honoured for their contributions towards the cinema. On Wednesday, Ilaiyaraaja also hosted a masterclass and performed with his team.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Amit Khare, Secretary I & B, and several dignitaries will be in attendance. Filmmakers including Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar and Aanand L Rai and actors like Akshaye Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Nithya Menen, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Ravi Kishan are set to attend the closing ceremony.