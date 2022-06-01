If one were to tell you that you could game as well as enjoy Bollywood at the same time, you would think they are joking. However, we are not. Yes, you heard that right as Hungama Game Studio welcomes everyone to step into a world of his or her favourite games and movies with the launch of Bollywood Boss. It is time to unwind, and game away to glory as you take your fandom for all things Bollywood to the next level, quite literally.

Hungama Game Studio brings you a dose of Bollywood and gaming with the launch of Bollywood Boss

Stuck in traffic after a long day at work or just want to pass some time and do something enjoyable? Look no further than Bollywood Boss. All eyes shall be on the prize as you enjoy a host of popular casual games. It’s an entertainment bonanza as you play Vegas casino-style slot machines, dice roller, mini arcade, board and match 3 games themed around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Padmaavat, Batla House, Atrangi Re, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Drishyam, Queen, Andhadhun, Hate Story 4, and Damaged.

This daily dose of all things gaming and movies is the perfect tonics for your soul. So what are you waiting for? Install the game from the Google PlayStore and ace it like the Bollywood Boss that you are.

