Actor Huma Qureshi has expressed disappointment over the limited theatrical screenings of her latest film Single Salma, which released today on October 31. The actor took to Instagram to share her frustration after fans reported that the film was missing from cinema listings in several cities.

Huma Qureshi calls out lack of shows for her film Single Salma

In her Instagram Stories, Huma reposted messages from fans who were unable to find a single show for the film in their areas. One fan from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, wrote, “I opened an online movie booking app to book tickets for Single Salma, but I was shocked to see that there is not even a single show in my city… It is quite sad that cinema people cannot give even a single show to a good actor like Huma Qureshi.” Sharing the message, Huma wrote, “My DMs are full of messages like this. More shows for Single Salma.”

In another post, Huma shared a message of support for her brother and the film’s producer Saqib Saleem, writing, “Will always keep fighting the good fight @saqibsaleem. More shows for Single Salma.”

The film, directed by Nachiket Samant, also stars Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh. It tells the story of a woman’s journey of self-love and acceptance, exploring themes of individuality and empowerment.

Single Salma has been caught in a dispute between its producers and major cinema chains over the Virtual Print Fee (VPF). This disagreement reportedly led to a restricted release, with the film being allotted very few screens across the country.

Fans and industry colleagues have voiced their support for Huma, urging theatre chains to increase the number of shows. The actor’s posts have since gained traction online, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by mid-scale films in securing fair screen time amid tough competition and high distribution costs.

Single Salma is produced by Star Studio18 and Elemen3 Entertainment.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: After Jolly LLB 3, Star Studio18-PVR Inox now fight over VPF for Huma Qureshi-starrer Single Salma

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.