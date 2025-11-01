Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly known as the 'OG He-Man,' has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. The news sparked immediate concern among his millions of fans and the wider film fraternity.

Dharmendra hospitalised after breathlessness; condition stable at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

The 89-year-old veteran actor is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but latest updates from the hospital indicate his condition is stable. Journalist Vickey Lalwani shared an update on social media after reportedly contacting the hospital, providing reassuring details directly from a staff member.

“Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and he is sleeping now. Nothing to worry, I asked? No, right now nothing to worry. He is stable. His parameters are okay—the heart rate is 70, the blood pressure is 140 by 80. His urine output is also good,” he stated in a social media post.

While initial reports had suggested the visit was for a routine check-up, the hospital’s confirmation that the actor was admitted due to difficulty in breathing has clarified the severity of the episode. Doctors are closely monitoring the nonagenarian star, and his sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are said to be by his side.

Despite his age-related health concerns, Dharmendra has remained remarkably active. He last appeared in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and is slated to star in the war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

