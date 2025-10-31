As Halloween 2025 approaches, Bollywood fans looking to add some spine-chilling excitement to their celebrations have plenty of choices from the Indian film industry’s unique take on horror. Bollywood horror films beautifully blend Indian folklore, supernatural suspense, and emotional storytelling, making them perfect for a spooky night in. Here’s a curated list of must-watch Bollywood horror films that promise scares, thrills, and nostalgia this Halloween.

Makdee (2002)

A cult classic directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Makdee is a children’s horror tale featuring Shabana Azmi as a witch. It cleverly mixes humor and folklore, making it a unique watch for all ages, steeped in supernatural mystery while offering moral lessons.

Stree (2018)

A breakthrough horror-comedy, Stree combines laughs and scares as it narrates the story of a female spirit haunting a small town. With compelling performances by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, it is a clever fusion of folklore, humor, and suspense.

Tumbbad (2018)

Set in 19th-century Maharashtra, this visually stunning film explores ancient mythology through a dark tale of greed and curse. Tumbbad’s atmospheric storytelling and haunting tone make it a deeply unsettling cinematic experience.

Pari (2018)

Anushka Sharma delivers a chilling performance in this fantasy horror exploring demons and occult rituals intertwined with psychological trauma. Pari stands out for its slow-burning narrative, memorable imagery, and emotional depth.

Raat (1992)

Directed by Ram Gopal Verma, Raat is a cult blend of haunted-house tropes and Indian superstition. Starring Revathi and Om Puri, it effectively uses costumes, settings, and suspense to deliver authentic scares.

Additional Picks: For a blend of horror and humor, films like Munjya (2024) inspired by regional folklore, Bhediya (2022) featuring a modern werewolf tale, Bulbbul (2020) mixing period drama with supernatural elements, and classic Ramsay Brothers films like Purana Mandir also promise a thrilling Halloween.​

