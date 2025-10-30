Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in reporting about the tussle between the national chains, namely PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, and the producers over the payment of VPF (Virtual Print Fee). Last month, the industry got a jolt after PVR Inox suspended the advance booking of the much-awaited film, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, after its producers, Star Studio18, refused to pay VPF. The advance was halted twice, once just before 12 hours of the commencement of the first show. As per reports, the studio paid VPF but made it clear that they are doing so under protest and that they would continue with their discussion on this issue. More than a month later, the VPF has once again caused a rift, this time due to Single Salma.

EXCLUSIVE: After Jolly LLB 3, Star Studio18-PVR Inox now fight over VPF for Huma Qureshi-starrer Single Salma

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Single Salma is also made by Star Studio18 and they once again requested a VPF waiver from PVR Inox and also Cinepolis. However, the request was not adhered to. The discussions are going on. If a solution is not found, Single Salma will find a release only in the non-national theatres of the country.”

As per trade sources, Single Salma is expected to get a release in around 200 screens. The film stars Huma Qureshi in the lead, and co-incidentally, she was also a part of Jolly LLB 3. Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh also feature in Single Salma.

In September, Bollywood Hungama had reported, “Viacom18 had signed an agreement with PVR Inox that they’ll pay VPF only until 2024. Hence, they felt justified in asking for a waiver since Jolly LLB 3 is a 2025 release. But PVR Inox argued that the agreement mentions that the studio will stop paying VPF, subject to other production houses doing the same. Since other producers continue to diligently pay VPF this year, they insisted that Viacom18 should also follow suit.”

On September 30, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), on September 30, 2025 directed an investigation against PVR INOX Limited over allegations of abusing its dominant position by continuing to levy VPF on film producers.

This judgment revealed that an agreement was signed by PVR Inox with Star Studio18 (aka Viacom18) as well as Yash Raj Films that included “sunset clauses”, that is, agreements to phase out the payment of VPF by December 2024. In response, PVR told the CCI that the sunset clauses for YRF and Viacom had not yet been implemented and were still subject to renegotiation. It stated that Yash Raj and Viacom are eligible for sunset clauses only if they stop paying VPF to other exhibitors/DCE providers.

