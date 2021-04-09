Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan and his sister Sunaina took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Pinkie Roshan took to her social media handle to share a picture clicked after they received their second dose.

Sharing a picture, where she can be seen posing with the a doctor, she wrote, "#covid_19 #second doze taken #prayers #gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan shared a family picture from the hospital and wrote, "Roshan family 2nd dose taken”. The trio had taken the first dose of the vaccine in March.

Pinkie Roshan had tested positive for COVID-19 in October last year. Immediately, the rest of the members of the house had isolated themselves in different houses.

Meanwhile, there has been a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month and several Bollywood celebrities have been tested positive for the virus during the second wave.

