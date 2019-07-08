Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.07.2019 | 6:45 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan talks about all the LOVE he has for ex-wife Sussanne Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shocked their fans after they announced their separation in 2014 after completing more than a decade of marriage and two kids. But despite this, they have always been cordial with each other and loving parents to their boys.

Speaking about this relationship Hrithik told GQ magazine, “The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran talks about love being a temple that’s held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So you have to respect each other’s individuality. It’s vital to be self-sufficient in your emotional needs. So anything that comes from the other person is welcome, but you don’t demand it.”

He added, “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also, love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love.”

