After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite with his Mulk actress Taapsee Pannu once again and here are the deets!

While Article 15 is creating waves as a hard hitting drama that showcases the reality of Indian caste system and its repercussions, director of the film Anubhav Sinha has already decided to jump into his next project. The filmmaker is all set to reunite with his Mulk actress Taapsee Pannu. Even though, not much has been revealed about it, Taapsee decided to take to social media to make the announcement on the same.

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the multilingual Game Over, recently took to Twitter to talk about her next film. She will be reuniting with Anubhav Sinha who is currently riding high on the success of Article 15. The actress posted a photo of her enjoying a meal with the filmmaker and spoke about their collaboration saying, “Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for !”

Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha

8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! pic.twitter.com/2ynuW6jmGF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

However, there have no further details revealed about the film. Interestingly, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. We wonder if the actress was hinting on a subject that is essential for women. On the other hand, Anubhav Sinha too commented on the post saying, “But Friday 6 March ko hai… lol…”

But Friday 6 March ko hai… lol… https://t.co/a8c1qS1JjC — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 7, 2019

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of multi-starrer Mission Mangal that also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen amongst others.