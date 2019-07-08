Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.07.2019 | 8:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite with his Mulk actress Taapsee Pannu once again and here are the deets!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Article 15 is creating waves as a hard hitting drama that showcases the reality of Indian caste system and its repercussions, director of the film Anubhav Sinha has already decided to jump into his next project. The filmmaker is all set to reunite with his Mulk actress Taapsee Pannu. Even though, not much has been revealed about it, Taapsee decided to take to social media to make the announcement on the same.

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite with his Mulk actress Taapsee Pannu once again and here are the deets!

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the multilingual Game Over, recently took to Twitter to talk about her next film. She will be reuniting with Anubhav Sinha who is currently riding high on the success of Article 15. The actress posted a photo of her enjoying a meal with the filmmaker and spoke about their collaboration saying, “Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha  8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for !”

However, there have no further details revealed about the film. Interestingly, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. We wonder if the actress was hinting on a subject that is essential for women. On the other hand, Anubhav Sinha too commented on the post saying, “But Friday 6 March ko hai… lol…”

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of multi-starrer Mission Mangal that also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen amongst others.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee Pannu has said derogatory things about her, supports her sister Rangoli Chandel’s comments

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

Article 15 Box Office Collections -…

Box Office: Article 15 Day 10 in overseas

Article 15 Box Office Collections -…

Article 15 Box Office Collections: The…

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification