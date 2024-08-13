Salim-Javed revolutionized writing in Hindi cinema and even today, their works are remembered fondly. In the 80s, they separated and Bollywood was never the same again. However, fans of Hindi cinema would be overjoyed to know that they are all set to make a comeback. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar made this announcement at the trailer launch of Amazon Prime Video’s Angry Young Men.

BREAKING: Salim-Javed announce their COMEBACK at Angry Young Men’s trailer launch: “Uss zamane mein hamari price zyada thi. Iss zamane mein toh bahut hi zyada hogi”

When the event was about to end, Javed Akhtar all of a sudden revealed, “Let me tell you that we are going to write now! I spoke to Salim saab and we have decided that ek aur picture likh dete hai.”

Superstar Salman Khan mouthed a popular dialogue written by the duo, “Line yahan se shuru hoti hai!”

Javed Akhtar raised laughs as he remarked, “Uss zamane mein hamari price zyada thi. Iss zamane mein toh bahut hi zyada hogi!”

Besides Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar and Salman Khan, the trailer launch was graced by director Namrata Rao, producers Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Manish Menghani of Amazon Prime Video. The family members of Salim-Javed such as Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shabana Azmi and others.

Angry Young Men releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

