The development of Krrish 4 has been under intense scrutiny ever since reports surfaced claiming there were disagreements between Hrithik Roshan and Yash Raj Films over the film's budget. However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has now firmly dismissed such speculation, calling the reports baseless and reiterating that the ambitious superhero project is progressing smoothly.

Rakesh Roshan shuts down reports of Hrithik Roshan-YRF budget clash over Krrish 4: “There are no issues”

Over the past few months, industry chatter suggested that Hrithik Roshan, who is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, was keen on mounting the film on a massive scale with world-class visual effects and action sequences. Reports further claimed that while Hrithik envisioned a budget of around Rs 500 crores, Yash Raj Films preferred to keep production costs closer to Rs 350 crores to ensure commercial viability.

Addressing these rumours, Rakesh Roshan told Mid-Day, “It’s all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crores. Making a good film catering to a [wide] audience takes time. Even I have taken time for each of my Krrish offerings.”

The filmmaker also shed light on why the much-awaited superhero sequel has yet to go on floors despite being announced some time ago. According to him, the delay has more to do with scheduling than any creative or financial differences. “Krrish is on another planet and we are all waiting for his dates,” Rakesh Roshan joked, referring to Hrithik's packed professional commitments.

He further clarified that there are no issues between the stakeholders involved in the project. “There are no issues; all is smooth. It’s teamwork between Adi, Hrithik, and me,” he said.

Krrish 4 has undergone several changes over the years. Earlier, director Karan Malhotra and filmmaker-producer Siddharth Anand were reportedly associated with the project. However, the film eventually took a new direction, with Hrithik Roshan stepping into the director's chair. The upcoming installment is being jointly backed by Rakesh Roshan's Filmkraft and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

While Rakesh Roshan refrained from sharing a definitive timeline for production, he revealed that the script is nearly finalized and the makers are hoping to begin filming by the end of the year. “I will update you when everything is ready,” he concluded.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas cast as female lead in Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4

More Pages: Krrish 4 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.