In the midst of all the controversy around her character and its portrayal in the Buchi Babu-directed Peddi, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Janhvi Kapoor drew her biggest pay cheque for the film. According to reliable trade sources, the actress was paid a sum of Rs. 8 crores for the part of female lead alongside Ram Charan.

Janhvi Kapoor charged Rs. 8 crores to act with Ram Charan in Peddi

"This is the biggest pay cheque of her career, and she was a thorough professional on the sets of Peddi. She was paid Rs. 5 crores for Devara, and this is a jump of about 50 per cent from Devara. With back-to-back success in the Telugu film industry with Devara and Peddi, Janhvi is considered to be the woman with a golden leg in the fraternity, commanding a 100 per cent success ratio," a trade source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Janhvi will next be seen in Atlee-directed Raka alongside Allu Arjun. In Hindi, she will next be seen in Lag Ja Gale with Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. "Janhvi is offered multiple projects in Telugu now, and the pay cheque for Peddi has set the benchmark high," the trade source added.

Peddi is a success story in Telugu, though the Hindi version failed to make any noise.

Also Read: When a waistline gets more attention than the performer: Janhvi Kapoor deserved a Srivalli moment in Peddi; instead, her South gamble backfired as objectification overshadowed her talent

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