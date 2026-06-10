EXCLUSIVE: After 2 weeks of backlash, CBFC springs a pleasant surprise this week; clears Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted – Echoes Of The Past, Backrooms with ZERO cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has faced heavy scrutiny in the last two weeks. The cuts given to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar were criticized. Meanwhile, CBFC asked for cuts in two crucial scenes in Obsession and it led to a huge uproar on social media which continued for many days. Meanwhile, this week, the CBFC has sprung a pleasant surprise by passing three crucial films with zero cuts.

EXCLUSIVE: After 2 weeks of backlash, CBFC springs a pleasant surprise this week; clears Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted – Echoes Of The Past, Backrooms with ZERO cuts

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, based on the 26/11 terror attacks, was passed with a U/A 16+ rating on May 29. Despite a thriller film with violent scenes, the CBFC’s Examining Committee (EC) found no reason to ask for any cuts.

The length of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 127.13 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours, 7 minutes and 13 seconds long.

Vikram Bhatt returns with Haunted – Echoes Of The Past this week. Like Haunted (2011), this horror film will also be released in 3D. It has been rated ‘A’ and usually, such films are peppered with intimate and horrifying scenes that face scissor cuts.

However, Haunted – Echoes Of The Past is an exception and hasn’t faced any visual or audio cut. The length of the Mimoh Chakraborty-starrer, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 138.54 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours, 18 minutes and 54 seconds long. It was passed by the CBFC yesterday, on June 9.

Finally, Backrooms was given an ‘A’ rating by the CBFC on June 8 with no cuts. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 110.54 minutes. In other words, the sci-fi psychological horror Hollywood flick is 1 hour, 50 minutes and 54 seconds long.

There’s some curiosity to see Backrooms as, like Obsession, it has emerged as a sleeper blockbuster. However, viewers are expected to watch the film before being jubilant about no-cuts. This is because there’s a fear that the studio may have voluntarily blurred or removed certain disturbing shots before submitting the film to the CBFC.

Also Read: “People are going to LOVE Manoj Bajpayee in Governor like NEVER before,” says Vipul Shah; adds, “Kabhi film acchi hogi, kabhi film buri hogi. Lekin unka performance hamesha achha hi hota hai”

More Pages: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.