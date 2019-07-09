Hrithik Roshan reveals he shed tears with his father Rakesh Roshan after latter’s cancer diagnosis

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan revealed on social media that his actor-filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma. It is cancer caused by uncontrolled growth of abnormal squamous cells.

Though Rakesh Roshan is fine now, Hrithik recently opened up about how he and his family dealt with the situation. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hrithik Roshan shared, “In my father’s generation, a man was taught that masculinity meant being a rock. That a father is someone who is very strong and never expresses his vulnerability. Tears, we were taught, are feminine. But being a student of life, I have learned that strength does not mean the absence of tears. I realised that my dad had held way too much inside of him and I felt it was unhealthy.”

He further said, “Having been through all that he has, one day I pushed him to express what he has been feeling. And I could see how impossible it was for him to let go of that strength. But eventually one day, he broke down completely. I hugged him and we both let the tears flow. Ironically, even at that time he was switching between breaking down on my shoulder and consoling me as a strong father. We all felt so much stronger after that release. We must learn to express ourselves as human beings openly. Not just the popular emotions, but all emotions.”

In a post shared by Hrithik in January 2019, he and his father were seen smiling post the gym session. Hrithik wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.”

Rakesh Roshan has been very pivotal in shaping Hrithik Roshan’s career. The actor – filmmaker had launched Hrithik with the blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which went onto became a huge hit. Since then, they have worked together on several projects including Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish 2, Krrish 3. Rakesh Roshan is set to direct the fourth installment in the franchise as well.