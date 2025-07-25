Ayan Mukerji’s first film in the YRF Spy Universe gears up for Independence Day release with intense action, patriotism, and unexpected alliances.

The much-anticipated trailer of War 2, the sixth installment in Yash Raj Films’ expanding Spy Universe, is finally out. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 39 seconds, the trailer marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir — this time in a meaner, more enigmatic avatar.

Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir in War 2: Trailer teases high-octane clash with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani

Sharing the trailer, Hrithik Roshan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "It will not be easy to take sides in this War." Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, and introduces a layered conflict with no clear good or bad. The visuals hint at a clash of ideologies, loyalties, and strategies — with Kabir caught at the heart of it all.

The trailer shows Hrithik navigating through themes of patriotism and romance while facing off against both Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in a series of elaborate action sequences. Ashutosh Rana also returns as Colonel Luthra, adding another layer of tension to the narrative.

One particular moment pays homage to War (2019), where Hrithik’s Kabir is seen remembering martyred Captain Khalid Rahmani, the character previously portrayed by Tiger Shroff. The dialogue exchange evokes a sense of emotional continuity from the first film.



War 2 also marks Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The trailer reveals glimpses of his dynamic chemistry with Kiara and a fiery standoff with the RRR star. This is also the first time Hrithik teams up with director Ayan Mukerji, known for his work in fantasy and adventure-driven cinema.

Released in 2019, War was the highest-grossing Indian film of that year, with Kabir quickly becoming one of the most iconic action characters in the YRF universe. War 2 builds on that legacy, with the trailer promising an evolved version of the character. Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is slated to hit theatres and IMAX screens worldwide on August 14, 2025 — just ahead of Independence Day.

Also Read: War 2: Jr NTR fans light up Melbourne skies with epic sky message; global craze for Hrithik Roshan starrer hits new high

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.