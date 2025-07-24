bringing world-class artists and experiences to Indian fans, Sunburn leads the charge in making India a key destination on the global EDM circuit, now set to raise the bar bringing back the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated, French DJ and producer DJ Snake for the third time, for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour across India this year.

DJ Snake returns to India after three years for six-city Sunburn Arena Tour in 2025; deets inside

The tour will kick off in Kolkata on September 26th, 2025, followed by Hyderabad on September 27th, Bengaluru on September 28th, Pune on October 3rd, Mumbai on October 4th, wrapping up in Delhi-NCR on October 5th, 2025. Fans can expect Sunburn to unveil an even bigger showcase and a more electrifying production this time around, underscoring DJ Snake’s continued recognition of India’s major fanbase with undying demand.

Tickets for the tour will go live starting July 26th at 12PM (Noon) IST, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, with ticket prices starting at INR 1,250/-.

The decade-long partnership between DJ Snake and Sunburn stands at its strongest, bringing back the EDM artist for a third time, after his last performance in India in 2022. Few artists command the kind of cult following in India that DJ Snake does. From sold-out shows and roaring crowd chants to fans belting out every lyric at full volume, the French hitmaker has created magic every time he has hit the stage in India and he is now back to bring that energy to a whole new level.

Speaking about his return to India, DJ Snake said, “The passion and the love in India - it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; It was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon India!”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, excited to welcome DJ Snake back to India, added, “DJ Snake’s return to India for his third Sunburn Arena tour speaks to the incredible demand and the unique bond he has built with India over the years. It’s been great to work with him over the years and it’s truly heartening to see artists of his stature come back to perform and to larger crowds each time. At Sunburn, our goal has always been to champion India as a top destination for global talent by delivering world-class experiences. This tour reminds us of how far we’ve come in shaping the country’s EDM landscape and the belief our fans place in us is what keeps us going. With lots in store, this one is set to be truly special.”.

This tour isn’t just another comeback but a celebration of the unstoppable bond between DJ Snake and his Indian fans and a testament to Sunburn’s pivotal role in placing India on the global map of world-class electronic music experiences.

Fans are excitedly awaiting DJ Snake’s upcoming album, ‘Nomad’ slated to release this September. With Grammy nominations, MTV and Billboard Music Awards, billions of streams and a discography that has redefined the sound of global pop and dance music, DJ Snake’s hit list reads like a cultural soundtrack of the last decade with the club-rattling ‘Turn Down for What’, the viral smash ‘Taki Taki’, the all-time favourite ‘Let Me Love You’ and the generational anthem ‘Lean On’. His boundary-breaking collaborations with the likes of Lil Jon, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Major Lazer have turned dance floors into global gatherings.

DJ Snake made history this May by smashing records as the biggest solo electronic artist with over 100,000 tickets sold within minutes for his electrifying show at Stade de France, followed by a legendary afterparty at Accor Arena. A regular headliner at the biggest music festivals in the world, DJ Snake is known for his electrifying sets that blend trap, hip-hop, pop, Latin beats and desi flavour with seamless ease. His shows are full-blown spectacles packed with jaw-dropping production, explosive visuals and unrelenting crowd energy.

When it comes to India, the connection runs deep. His past tours have delivered unforgettable memories from surprise cameos and all-out fan frenzies to off-stage moments like hanging out with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, and expressing his desire to collaborate with Jacqueline Fernandez. DJ Snake stands out as he truly immerses himself in the country’s culture, energy and fandom.

Sponsored by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water and driven by Hyundai, the Sunburn Arena ft. DJ Snake India Tour is produced by Spacebound and Laqshya Media Group in association with RhythmBox, Big Dream Entertainment and Boombox continuing Sunburn’s mission to deliver premium experiences that match the scale and ambition of India’s evolving live entertainment landscape.

This year’s Sunburn Arena ft DJ Snake’s six-city tour promises to be nothing short of epic. Fans can expect next-level production, brand-new setlists and some very special surprises along the way. As India continues to cement its place as one of the world’s most passionate EDM markets, Sunburn’s role in shaping that narrative becomes even more vital and DJ Snake’s return is the ultimate proof to that.

The stage is set. The beats are building. India, are you ready for DJ Snake?

