The latest Hollywood release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is all set for a decent opening in India. There was a perception that there’s limited awareness and hype for the film among the Indian audience. On top of it, last week’s Saiyaara refuses to slow down. However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has managed to go beyond expectations with its advance ticket sales.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps box office: Marvel superhero film sells nearly 50,000 tickets despite Saiyaara wave; might beat day 1 collections of Superman

As per the information accessed by Bollywood Hungama, the Hollywood superhero flick has managed to sell nearly 50,000 tickets in the national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – by Thursday night. This is quite decent considering the challenges it faces. What has probably helped the film is the popularity of its actors, effective promotional campaign and most importantly, positive word of mouth from the Western critics. There has been an increased anticipation around the film in the last one week, which further made people curious to see it. The Marvel brand also played a part though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not as big anymore as it was before. But with the much-loved Thunderbolts (2025), there seems to be a shift and at this rate, MCU gradually will now bounce back with a bang.

What’s significant is that Superman, which released two weeks ago, had sold 56,000 tickets. If The Fantastic Four: First Steps gets a bit more spot booking than expected for a film of this kind, it has chances of beating the opening-day collections of the DC superhero film, that is, Rs. 7.20 crores. It’s a long shot but possible if luck is on its side. Nevertheless, collections over Rs. 6.50 crores plus, in the midst of Saiyaara wave, itself is a feat. Also, Thunderbolts opened at Rs. 4 crores and these numbers are much better in that regard too.

Meanwhile, Hollywood is having a great run at the box office. It all started with F1: The Movie followed by Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman. If collections increase over the weekend and hold steady over the weekdays, The Fantastic Four: First Steps can emerge as the fourth Hollywood hit of the season.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn in leading roles. It is all set to collect around $100 million in North America and $90 to $100 million internationally. In short, it is expected to earn nearly $200 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Also Read: Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Mahavatar Narsimha be affected due to the Saiyaara wave? Trade experts share their views: “Saiyaara wave is POWERFUL; will be the first choice in the Hindi-speaking markets at least”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.