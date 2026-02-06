In an interview with BrandEquity, Hrithik Roshan spoke in detail about what it takes for a story to earn a greenlight under HRX Films. He also explained why, for him, the final stamp always comes down to the director’s complete adoption of the script.

Hrithik Roshan lays down HRX Films rulebook: “You are a FOOL if you bypass the director!”; points out secret ingredient behind global success of RRR and Aamir Khan’s films in China: “Integrity, conviction, unadulterated vision”

Talking about his banner, Hrithik Roshan said, “HRX Films is a division of FilmKraft because that is the main school that I learned from. So, HRX Films operates under FilmKraft and it is the sweet spot between the commercial thinking of that school or my dad's school and content that is high on emotions, high on the nuances and HRX Films is about creating that sweet spot that brings both of these together.”

He explained, “Some big commercial films I have done are a community experience where you have the entire theatre clapping. But then there are some films that you watch just by yourself, and you feel fulfilled, you cry, and it changes you from the inside. It's cathartic and that catharsis, shall I say, I never get in a highly commercial banger of a film. That cathartic journey is always missed. So, HRX Films is an attempt to bring these two together and try to see if we can hit that sweet spot.”

Hrithik credited his cousin brother Eshaan, who identifies “the names, the scripts, the directors” and puts them through an in-office filtration, before it reaches Hrithik Roshan. He revealed, “There are times when I don't like the script, but he likes it a lot. So, he waits 6-8 months and brings it back to me. By that time, I have changed a little bit in my life and I am in a better position to actually recognize the beauty of the script.”

Hrithik then opened up about producing Storm and praised director Ajitpal Singh of Tabbar fame, “When I met Ajit, I just fell in love with him and his creative mind. I, honestly, told him, 'Whatever you will make I am with you'”.

On the question of creative control, Hrithik’s stance is blunt: “You are a fool if you think that you can inject your genius ideas without the acceptance of the director into his film…If you try to push something, bypassing him or forcing him to accept something that he doesn't feel fits into his film, you are being a fool. You are being unintelligent and you are self-sabotaging yourself because only the director will know what the entire painting is going to look like and whether that colour or that stroke is correct or wrong.”

Finally, Hrithik argued that Indian content is increasingly global, from the reach of Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty in Russia to the performance of Aamir Khan’s films in China, and the worldwide ripple of RRR. He pointed out the common ingredient in all these films – “There is an ingredient of integrity, conviction and a vision that is unadulterated. They are very truthful to the vision of that one director.”

