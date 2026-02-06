Ghooskhor Pandat director Neeraj Pandey BREAKS SILENCE after petition filed against Manoj Bajpayee starrer: “We have decided to take down all promotional materials…”

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued an official clarification following the filing of a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The petition alleges that the film’s title and promotional material are offensive and defamatory to the Brahmin community.

In a statement shared publicly, Pandey asserted that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama and that the term “Pandat” refers only to a colloquial nickname of a fictional character, not to any caste, religion or community.

“Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community,” Pandey said.

The director further emphasised his responsibility as a storyteller and stated that the film was created with sincere intent and purely for entertainment. “As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility – to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences,” he added.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by a section of viewers, Pandey said the team understands that the title has caused hurt and confirmed that all promotional material has been taken down temporarily.

“We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses,” the statement read.

The legal challenge, filed on February 5, 2026, by Mahender Chaturvedi, seeks a stay on the film’s release and streaming, arguing that the title Ghooskhor Pandat associates a term traditionally linked with scholarship and spirituality with corruption, thereby harming the dignity of the Brahmin community. The plea also raises concerns about collective defamation and communal harmony.

Ghooskhor Pandat, which features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as a police officer nicknamed “Pandat,” was announced as part of Netflix’s 2026 content slate. Netflix India and the streaming platform have not issued a separate response to the petition so far. “I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,” Pandey concluded.

