Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly responded after his name surfaced in the so-called Epstein Files, a set of documents tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have been widely circulated online and have drawn global attention.

In recent days, digital copies of unverified court records, emails and other material linked to Epstein’s network have reignited debate about numerous public figures whose names appear in the files. Among them, Kashyap — known for acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday — was referred to in one of the email exchanges as a “Bollywood guy” and a “famous Bollywood director.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kashyap strongly denied any involvement or association with Epstein or the events mentioned in the documents. “I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond,” Kashyap said, underlining that he often receives invitations from various organisations and forums. “Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life,” he added, referring to the alleged event location noted in the circulated files.

Commenting on the nature of the documents and the accompanying speculation, the filmmaker questioned their credibility. “It’s some random email, that’s self-explanatory. The clickbaits in my name are more popular than my films,” Kashyap said, dismissing sensational headlines that have linked him to Epstein-related activities.

At the heart of the current controversy are millions of pages of materials released by the US Department of Justice connected to investigations into Epstein’s criminal network. The renewed public release of these files has led to a wave of global commentary as researchers and journalists sift through the documents.

Other Indian filmmakers, including Mira Nair and Nandita Das, have also been highlighted in the files, but analysts have cautioned against concluding without corroborative records.

