Hrithik Roshan extends his support to a foundation and donates masks to frontline warriors

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan has made constant contributions during the time when the country is at war with Covid-19. Now, the superstar has yet again made a significant contribution of masks to the I Love Mumbai Foundation. The masks are essential at this time for the frontline workers which includes the sanitization workers, doctors, nurses, and even citizens from the underprivileged sections of the society.

Hrithik Roshan extends his support to a foundation and donates masks to frontline warriors

Thanking Hrithik for his donations, Rahul N Kanal from the foundation wrote on social media as he posted a video of the actor talking about how incredible the efforts have been, “Thank you @iHrithik @hrxbrand for associating with @ilovemumbaifoundation team and being there for one and all… thank you for the super comfortable masks for our frontline and citizens… thank you for your kind words and means a lot to each one of us…”

He further writes, “thank you for inspiring us to do good… One big team and we shall keep doing our bit !!! your words shall surely motivate us do better… thank you #pallaviBarman #AjaySingh."

Hrithik Roshan recently also came to the rescue of his fellow members from the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), as he donated Rs. 20 lakh to the association and also provided ration kits, which will, in turn, help out as many as 5,000 members who are below the poverty line. During the first wave of Covid-19 too, Hrithik came forward to donate a sum of Rs. 25 lakh towards CINTAA, which provided help to as many as 4,000 daily-wage artists and their families.

From contributing towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitizers to Mumbai Police, to procuring Oxygen Cylinders and concentrators for Covid-19 patients, Hrithik has been seen making continuous efforts to extend his hand of help during these unprecedented times.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan donates Rs. 20 lakh to CINTAA amid the second wave of Covid-19

