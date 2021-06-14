Bollywood Hungama

“Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli have already requested privacy for Vamika” – says cricketer’s sister 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl earlier this year and the couple is keeping their privacy intact. In February 2021, the couple announced they have named their daughter Vamika. Since then, the couple has hardly posted any pictures of their daughter on social media. Upon the birth of the baby, the couple put out a statement and requested the media to refrain from clicking pictures of their daughter. Since the two of them are now travelling abroad for the cricket tournament, they are often being clicked by the paparazzi. Virat's sister has now requested privacy for Vamika.

"Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli have already requested privacy for Vamika" - says cricketer’s sister 

During a Q&A session on her Instagram strories, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra said, “Guys Virat and Anushka have already requested media to refrain from Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggest that I have revealed how she looks. I totally respect their decision and would not do so myself.”

In May 2021, Virat Kohli had revealed why the couple have chosen not to share pictures of their daughter on social media. Responding to a fan during a Q&A, he said, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice."

Virat Kohli along with the Indian team is currently in the UK for the test matches.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli reveals why he and Anushka Sharma have not exposed their daughter Vamika to social media

