Actor Celina Jaitly has reacted after the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition seeking communication and legal assistance for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently detained in the United Arab Emirates.

Celina Jaitly responds after Delhi High Court disposes plea over brother’s refusal to communicate

According to a reports, the court disposed of the plea after being informed that Vikrant Jaitly had declined to communicate with his sister and preferred to make legal decisions in consultation with his wife, Charul Jaitly. The court was also told that he had been granted consular access on multiple occasions and had refused legal representation offered to him, including pro bono assistance.

Responding to the development, Celina Jaitly shared a note on Instagram expressing concern while acknowledging the court’s decision. She wrote, “Today was the last hearing of my writ petition. I had approached the Hon’ble Court out of deep concern for the safety, security & well being of my brother.” She added, “He is in a foreign nation & as his sister, I felt it was my duty to ensure that he was not left without protection or support,” and noted that despite navigating personal challenges, she felt compelled to seek legal intervention for his welfare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

In her post, the actor emphasised that her intention was to ensure her brother’s safety and access to necessary support while he remains in custody abroad. She also expressed gratitude towards the authorities for their continued involvement, stating that her actions were guided by concern as a family member.

While closing the matter, the court directed authorities to remain in touch with Vikrant Jaitly and extend assistance if required, observing that there was no reason to continue the petition given his stated position. The case has drawn attention over the past year, with Jaitly consistently seeking clarity and support regarding her brother’s situation in the UAE.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly opens up about alleged abuse in 15-year marriage with Peter Haag

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