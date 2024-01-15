The superstar has invested in a property called The Sarayu from The House of Abhindan Lodha which will be inaugurated on January 22.

Readers would be aware that a grand consecration ceremony is expected to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, which will be held in the famous Ram Temple. The spiritual city, located amidst picturesque lakes, in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to become a hotspot for development and it seems that one of the first celebrities to have invested there is megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is expected to have purchased land under The Sarayu project which is kick started by the House of Abhindan Lodha.

Amitabh Bachchan purchases land worth Rs. 14.5 crores in Ayodhya, reveals report

Although details have not been revealed officially, reports revealed that the land purchased is about 10,000 sq.ft. which is worth the vale of approximately Rs. 14.5 crores. Speaking of the location and the development project Sarayu, it is 25-acre development that overlooks the Sarayu River and is expected to be only 15 minutes away from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and about half hour away from the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, which is currently being built in the city. The upcoming seven star project is expected to be unveiled on the same day as the consecration ceremony.

Confirming about his association with Abhindan Lodha, Mr. Bachchan opened up about the investment in the said report wherein he told Hindustan Times, “I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”

Also Read: Despite hand injury, Amitabh Bachchan shoots for ISPL promotional video with Akshay Kumar and Suriya

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.