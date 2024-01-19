comscore
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone shot intense fighter jet sequences for Siddharth Anand's Fighter at real Air Force Stations

The team shot the film at real locations, with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As the countdown to the release of Siddharth Anand's Fighter intensifies, here's a behind-the-scenes revelation that will elevate the anticipation even further! Did you know that the stunning air bases featured in the film are not just a visual feast but are shot at real locations? The recently unveiled action-packed trailer of Fighter is scheduled to be released on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, what adds an extra layer to the visual spectacle is the fact that the team shot the film at real locations, with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters!

The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune. Shot extensively at the Air Force Station Tezpur, nestled in the lush green valley of Assam, it serves as the backdrop for some of the film's most intense fighter jet sequences.

Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It will be available in theatres in 3D and 3D IMAX formats and is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024.

