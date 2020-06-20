Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.06.2020 | 11:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Hotstar-Disney rents Ramoji Film City for 3 years

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

For those film crews in Bollywood contemplating a move to Hyderabad’s sprawling Ramoji film City, there is some disappointing news. Apparently the affluent Hotstar-Disney organization, has rented the entire Ramoji film city for the next three years thereby putting an unofficial embargo on any other film unit desirous of shooting at the vast premise, said to be the world’s largest film city.

Hotstar-Disney rents Ramoji Film City for 3 years

Star and Hotstar were acquired by the Disney label in 2019. The merger makes Hotstar one of the most powerful OTT creators in the Asian subcontinent. By reserving India’s biggest film city for three years Hotstar intends to ensure an advantageous venue for manufacturing an incessant flow of content for consumption in these parts.

No wonder the movie theatre business seems noticeably threatened by the resources and reach of the digital manufacturers.

Also Read: Prabhas gears up to meet a crowd of 100,000 at the Saaho pre-release event at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City!

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Subhash Ghai says he re-wrote his old…

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 shoot to resume by…

Ministry of Aayush ropes in Anushka Sharma…

Randeep Hooda to shoot Mard in Lucknow

‘No newcomer should go through such…

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification