Actor Chandrachur Singh who made his comeback with the web series Aarya recently opened up on rejecting a role in Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Chandrachur Singh became popular around the year 1996 with back-to-back hits with films like Maachis and Tere Mere Sapne.

In an interview with a news portal, Chandrachur revealed that Karan had approached him for the role of Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which he rejected and was eventually played by Salman Khan. He said that it was his loss and said that it was one of those decisions you make and learn from that.

In a recent interview, the actor also spoke about his phase of disillusionment when his films started to get shelved. He said that when you get into the industry with a film like Maachis you expect better. He said that he could showcase his abilities based only on the offers that came his way. Singh said that he is happy with the little work he has done and does not want to sell himself short.

Meanwhile, his comeback show,Aarya is inspired by the Dutch series Penoza and he plays the role of Sushmita Sen’s husband. Sushmita Sen plays the role of a family-oriented woman who reluctantly takes charge of her husband's illicit drug business after he is murdered.

ALSO READ: Chandrachur Singh opens up about the lows of his career and his joint injury

More Pages: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.