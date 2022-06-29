Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar was awarded the 'Trendsetting Journalist-Film Industry' award at the Power Brand Awards in Mumbai on June 28th. Well known actress Rashmi Desai gave away the award and certificate to Faridoon at a star-studded event.

‘Trendsetting Journalist award’ for Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar at Power Brand Awards

Faridoon is a widely awarded journalist who is the content head broadband at Bollywood Hungama. His celebrity chat show Talking Films is one of the most popular and respected chat shows in India.

Bollywood Hungama team congratulates Faridoon on achieving another feather in his cap.

