Last Updated 29.06.2022 | 6:22 PM IST

'Trendsetting Journalist award' for Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar at Power Brand Awards

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar was awarded the 'Trendsetting Journalist-Film Industry' award at the Power Brand Awards in Mumbai on June 28th. Well known actress Rashmi Desai gave away the award and certificate to Faridoon at a star-studded event.

‘Trendsetting Journalist award’ for Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar at Power Brand Awards

Faridoon is a widely awarded journalist who is the content head broadband at Bollywood Hungama. His celebrity chat show Talking Films is one of the most popular and respected chat shows in India.

Bollywood Hungama team congratulates Faridoon on achieving another feather in his cap.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

