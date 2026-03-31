After the film’s Dubai shoot was cancelled amid US-Iran tensions, the team is all set to recreate the same luxury lifestyle in this city.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran appear to be impacting Bollywood schedules, with yet another big-ticket film altering its plans. After reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s King calling off its Dubai shoot, the makers of Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar, have also cancelled their planned schedule in the UAE.

Ahmed Khan reveals ambitious new plan for Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle; shift grand sets to Mumbai

The team, which includes an ensemble cast featuring Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, and Shreyas Talpade among others, was initially set to fly to Dubai for a lavish song shoot. However, with the situation not stabilising, the makers have now opted to shift the entire schedule to Mumbai.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source revealed, “Elaborate sets will be put up in Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City in Goregaon. Created by production designer Sailesh Mhadik, the sets will depict nightclubs, casinos, and private jets. Ahmed and producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala essentially imagined it as a glamorous song that shows how the rich live the good life. That’s why Dubai would have been the perfect location. The unit waited for a month for things to settle down there, but when they didn’t, they shifted the location.”

Confirming the development, director Ahmed Khan shared insights into the revised plan and the scale of the shoot now being mounted in Mumbai. “Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala and I envisioned this as a glamorous song that captures how the rich live the good life. Dubai would have been the perfect location, and we waited for nearly a month for things to settle there. However, when that didn’t happen, we decided to shift the shoot to Mumbai.”

He further added, “We will now shoot the song in Mumbai. It’s a glamorous number with the entire cast, and we’re excited to bring this vision to life.” The song is scheduled to go on floors on April 15 and promises to be mounted on a grand scale, with large sets recreating opulent backdrops typically associated with international locales.

Welcome To The Jungle boasts one of the largest ensemble casts in recent times, featuring over 30 actors including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav, among many others. Presented by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studios, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan and team wrap up year-end shoot of Welcome to the Jungle, Tusshar Kapoor drops BTS photo!

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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