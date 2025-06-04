Television star Hina Khan has officially tied the knot in a serene, intimate ceremony that radiated grace, tradition, and personal symbolism. The actress took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her big day, writing, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

Hina Khan ties the knot with longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate ceremony; watch

The wedding was nothing short of a visual poem. Hina chose a handloom saree in opal green from the shelves of renowned couturier Manish Malhotra. The drape featured age-old motifs traced in gold and silver threads, paired with a blush pink border embroidered with thread work and zardozi. A dreamlike pink veil with a scalloped hem added elegance to the look, while subtle pleated gota details gave the fabric a unique depth. Adding a sentimental touch, Hina and her husband’s names were delicately embroidered onto the saree—a personal note stitched into legacy.

Complementing her bridal look were heirloom jewels from Manish Malhotra Jewellery, including stacked bangles, rings, and a vintage choker set. Mehendi adorned her hands, finishing the minimalist yet regal aesthetic that defined her as the "#MMsMinimalistBride".

Her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, looked equally timeless in an ecru-toned kurta, also from Manish Malhotra. The signature piece was understated, yet perfect for the moment, reflecting quiet elegance.

Fans and industry peers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating their union under the hashtags #TwinFlame, #OurLoveStory, and #SoulBound.

With these dreamy visuals and heartfelt words, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s wedding feels like a modern fairytale rooted in tradition and love.

