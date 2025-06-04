The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-awaited spiritual sequel to the iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, offered a glimpse of a heartwarming family entertainer on its way. The upcoming film has already created a wave of excitement across the country, with its trailer filled with love, laughter, and happiness. Now, further adding to the rising excitement, the teaser of the title track has been released.

Sitaare Zameen Par title track to release on June 6, watch teaser

The teaser of the Sitaare Zameen Par title track gives a glimpse of a jolly and fun-filled song. Exuding sheer joyful vibes, the song carries a vibrant energy. The full song will be out tomorrow.

The Sitaare Zameen Par title track features the vocals of Siddharth Mahadevan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Divya Kumar. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the song has been composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

Also Read: Aamir Khan defends Sitaare Zameen Par, remake of Campeones, “I am giving it my perspective”

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.