EXCLUSIVE: Nandish Singh Sandhu joins cast of Hansal Mehta's Netflix series starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma

The show, inspired by the American series Billions, centers around themes of ambition, greed, and rivalry in the finance world.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series on Netflix is creating some buzz, especially with Anil Kapoor returning to OTT after hosting Bigg Boss OTT and starring in shows like The Night Manager. Vijay Varma shared a welcome message from Hansal Mehta and Vikram Malhotra on his first day of shooting. There are also rumours that Nandish Singh Sandhu, known for his work in Super 30 and Jubilee, may be joining the cast.

EXCLUSIVE: Nandish Singh Sandhu joins cast of Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma

Said to be an adaptation of Billions, buzz is that Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma will be seen playing business rivals in this web series. Ambition, greed and rivalry are at the centre of this web series that will see employees in cut throat competition.  After Scam this is Hansal’s next into the world of finance which is being said to be a one of a kind for the Indian entertainment world.

The shoot for the project has officially commenced, with Vikram Malhotra producing it. Malhotra is a well-known name in the industry, recognized for his successful work on acclaimed films such as Airlift, Chhori, and Jalsa. His reputation for backing engaging and impactful stories adds significant anticipation around this new venture.

As for the cast, Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of Matka King, which has generated considerable buzz. Meanwhile, veteran actor Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of his latest film Subedar, which fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Also Read : Nandish Sandhu reflects on playing professor Dhar in Ziddi Girls; says, “The real answers often lie in the grey”

