Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.05.2019 | 9:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Hina Khan – Jitesh Pillai #ChandivliToCannes controversy: Salman Khan REACTS, supports the ex Bigg Boss contestant

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hina Khan made HEADLINES after she appeared on the Cannes red carpet on Day 1. Whilst it was a very proud moment for the entire television industry, Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai created controversy after he put up a story with Hina’s picture in it and a caption: “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?”

The industry bashed the editor and called out his elitist attitude. He later clarified that his comment was misconstrued and that he meant it in a good way. He also claimed to have always supported artistes despite their background and therefore this was NOT an attack on the outsiders. At the Bharat song launch today, Salman Khan was asked to comment on this controversy courted by the ex Bigg Boss contestant. He was a bit sarcastic in his approach and supported Hina saying, “That was very responsible of that editor to make a comment like that. Very thoughtful of that editor to make a comment like that on Hina. But was he trying to say? Cannes is Chandivli or Chandivli is Cannes?”

Salman is meanwhile very busy with Bharat which is releasing this Eid. He is also working on Dabangg 3 simultaneously.

Also Read: What’s brewing with the Khans? Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir have been MEETING in SECRET very often!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Huma Qureshi lashes out a media report for…

EXCLUSIVE: What’s brewing with the Khans?…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan – Mouni Roy to shoot…

Zinda Song Launch: Salman Khan feels Katrina…

Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar turns lyricist for…

Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend Disha Patani once…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification