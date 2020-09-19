Actor Himansh Kohli has tested negative for COVID-19 and has gone on a little break amidst the mountains of Uttarakhand. The actor had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this month and was under home quarantine.

He thanked his friends and fans for their good wishes. Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, "Thank you everyone for the innumerous messages, DMs, stories, etc. which helped me recover better and sooner. I apologise for being unavailable all this time but I was physically and mentally drained. I am feeling better now and have tested negative in the COVID-19 test done yesterday."

He further added, "To all those who are still fighting this war against COVID, I wish you lots of strength. Just remember that a happy and stable mind can fight anything. I have come to Mukteshwar for a little breather and plan to stay here for a week or so. Hope you all are great too."

On the work front, Himansh, who has been part of films like Yaariyan, Ranchi Diaries, to name a few, will be next seen in Boondi Raita.

