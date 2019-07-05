Bollywood Hungama
Hrithik Roshan claims Tiger Shroff is way BETTER than him, spills beans on his YRF film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to impress us with stunning action sequences in their next with Yash Raj Films’ untitled next. This is the movie we are all excited for and there is going to be never before seen  visuals on the screen with Hrithik and Tiger teaming up for this one.

Speaking about the project, Hrithik told GQ magazine that Tiger makes him look so bad that it forces him to not let age catch up and do better. He said, “After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me,” he laughs, “and make me look like a piece of sh*t. I don’t think anyone else would’ve ignited me the way he has.”

He further said, “I’ve done some very lonely characters, and now I want to have fun. My YRF film with Tiger has been so enjoyable. So I’m open to doing more of these two-hero films and ensembles, as well as incredible one-off characters in smaller films. Right now, I’m looking for the niches, as well as the big fun projects.”

Also Read: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan booked for cheating by KPHB Police

More Pages: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's untitled next Box Office Collection

