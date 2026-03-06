Ever since its announcement, King has remained one of the most closely followed upcoming projects in Hindi cinema. The film recently completed filming of a major action sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, set against the backdrop of a large-scale Vijayadashami celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan wrap eight-night-long Vijayadashami action sequence for King: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the sequence was designed to recreate the scale and atmosphere of a traditional Vijayadashami procession. A source quoted by the publication said, “The team recreated the scale and energy of a Vijayadashami procession with drums, colours, and the frenzy that is seen on the immersion day.”

The scene reportedly involved a large crowd setup, with hundreds of background performers taking part in the shoot. The father-daughter duo filmed the elaborate action set piece across eight nights. The source also revealed that Suhana performed several stunts for the sequence, marking one of the more physically demanding portions of her role in the film.

King has generated significant attention since early development. The buzz around the project began in January 2024 when producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly gave the film’s title to Shah Rukh Khan. Later, in August 2024, the actor confirmed that the project would be his next film.

Initially, Sujoy Ghosh was attached to direct the film. However, the project later saw Siddharth Anand—who previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan—take over as director.

The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi. For Suhana Khan, the film will mark her big-screen debut after her first acting appearance in The Archies, which premiered on OTT. Earlier this year, Siddharth Anand also confirmed that King is slated for a theatrical release during Christmas 2026.

