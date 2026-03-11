After weeks of anticipation, Aamir Khan Productions has released the trailer for Ek Din, featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in leading roles. The trailer opens with a soft, heartfelt world, giving audiences a glimpse of what appears to be a magical, gentle, and classic love story. The trailer shows Junaid Khan explaining a fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when the bell is rung. As he speaks, he looks at Sai Pallavi’s character, Meera, and quietly wishes that she could be his. He says he wants his wish to come true even if it's for one day. The trailer offers a sweet glimpse into the charming chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi, hinting at a warm and heartfelt love story.

Ek Din trailer out: Junaid Khan’s wish for true love with Sai Pallavi sets the tone for a magical romance

The way they look on screen has always been fresh and exciting, with an effortless charm that brings magic to every scene they appear in together. It’s the kind of chemistry that is hard to put into words and easy to experience while watching.

The contrast between the two characters. Junaid comes across as an endearingly awkward boy, bringing innocence and vulnerability to his role, while Sai appears confident, composed and self-assured. This contrast creates a chemistry that feels both engaging and relatable, making their story even more compelling to watch.

The film itself seems to promise a magical, gentle and classic love story, something that has become increasingly rare in contemporary Bollywood. There is a certain old-world charm and emotional sincerity in the storytelling that reminds audiences of the romantic narratives that once defined the genre. All content released by the makers to date has generated strong buzz and anticipation for the film. The title track, which dropped a few days ago and was shot in Arijit Singh’s hometown, received an overwhelming response. Arijit’s voice adds a unique magic to the composition, making the song even more memorable.

The trailer is very impressive and highly enjoyable, reflecting the quality and story we would expect from Aamir Khan Productions. It is clear when Aamir Khan is involved in the creative process, as the attention to detail and the result are highly visible.

Sai Pallavi makes a striking impression in this trailer, as it is her Hindi film debut. It would be interesting to see the audience's reaction to her in this space. However, it is very clear from the trailer why Sai Pallavi has remained and continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and now in Hindi films as well.

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have delivered unforgettable films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans. Their reunion has heightened curiosity, with audiences keen to see the charm they recreate on screen.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on 1st May 2026.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Productions unveils new poster of Ek Din ahead of trailer launch on March 11

More Pages: Ek Din Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.