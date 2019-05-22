Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan is connected to the Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted

The Raj Kumar Gupta directed film India’s Most Wanted will be hitting screens soon. Starring Arjun Kapoor the film follows the story of a team of operatives who apprehended the terrorist known as India’s Osama. But before the film releases we hear that Shah Rukh Khan has a rather interesting connect with the film. In fact, the makers of India’s Most Wanted have even mentioned the actor in the credits of the film with a special vote of thanks.

The reason? “Shah Rukh was an alias that Yasin Bhatkal used while travelling abroad, and it was because of him and his use of the name Shah Rukh why the real Shah Rukh Khan had been stopped at the immigration desk twice while visiting America”, explains Raj Kumar Gupta. Ask Gupta whether Khan took an objection to this and he continues, “We approached Shah Rukh Sir with this idea of using his name, and he was fine with it. He willingly gave us permission to go ahead with this, and that is why we have a special vote of thanks for him in the credits.” If that wasn’t all, we also hear that Yasin Bhatkal apparently used the alias Shah Rukh since he was a massive fan of the actor. However, his usage of the name led to unwanted trouble for the King Khan.

Back on the film, India’s Most Wanted that stars Arjun Kapoor is slated to his screens later this week on May 24.