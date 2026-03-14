When Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot, their celebration quickly became one of the most talked-about weddings in recent times. The couple’s wedding music video went viral across social media, becoming the most-liked video globally, even surpassing engagement numbers of posts featuring football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But beyond the internet-breaking moment, it was Rashmika’s elegant reception look that sparked an unexpected cultural wave that many are now calling - "The Rashmika Effect."

Here’s how Rashmika Mandanna’s silk saree revived Mysore silk looms

At a time when most celebrity wedding wardrobes lean heavily toward couture gowns or elaborate designer ensembles, Rashmika made a conscious decision to honour her roots. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor chose a rich red Mysore Crepe Silk saree with a striking black border, creating a look that blended traditional elegance with understated grandeur.

Since images from the reception began circulating online, demand for Mysore Silk sarees has skyrocketed. Reports suggest that the surge has been so intense that state-run silk bodies had to temporarily pause online sales to keep up with the overwhelming response. In many places, buyers have reportedly been queuing up as early as 4 AM just to secure the coveted weave.

The renewed interest in Mysore Silk has brought fresh momentum to the weaving community, with 16 looms running at full capacity to meet the sudden demand. For many master weavers, this surge has translated into renewed stability and pride in their craft. Rashmika’s reception look has therefore gone far beyond bridal fashion. By choosing a handloom deeply rooted in regional heritage, the actor has helped bring Mysore Silk back into the spotlight, reminding people of the beauty and legacy of India’s traditional textiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In the process, Rashmika Mandanna hasn’t just set a bridal trend — she has reignited a conversation around culture, craftsmanship and the enduring appeal of handloom fashion.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to viral audio clip controversy, calls it an “invasion of privacy”; warns of legal action

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