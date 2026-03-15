The Haryana State Commission for Women has directed the Haryana police to seize Badshah’s passport, so he cannot leave the country and that he be arrested immediately.

Haryana Women’s Commission seeks Badshah’s arrest

These harsh steps have been evoked after Badshah’s song ‘Tateeree’ provoked strong reactions. On March 6, Badshah skipped the hearing at the Women’s Commission.

Calling for his immediate arrest, the Commission has accused Badshah of denigrating the women and girls of Haryana. It would be hard for rappers-singers like Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh to get away with problematic lyrics in the future.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over ‘Tateeree’ controversy: “This isn’t creativity. It’s the laziest trope in pop culture”

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