The actor says the clip is from a private conversation nearly eight years old and urges media platforms and individuals to remove the content within 24 hours.

Newly-wed Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence after an alleged audio clip involving her began circulating widely on social media. Addressing the controversy, the actor issued a statement on Instagram Stories describing the situation as a serious invasion of privacy and requesting that people refrain from sharing the clip further.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to viral audio clip controversy, calls it an “invasion of privacy”; warns of legal action

In her note, Rashmika explained that the audio currently being circulated online appears to be from a private conversation recorded nearly eight years ago. “To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter - It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me”.

She continued, “I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement. All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place. However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored.”

“An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy- strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life. How far can people go? In doing so, they have dragged my family along with people I share cordial relationships with, who have absolutely nothing to do with this matter, into discomfort. This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material. While we move forward in life, grow, create meaningful work, and spread positivity, it is unfortunate that a few continue to manufacture hate and controversy at the cost of another person's dignity and peace”.



“For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary”. Adding that speaking up publicly was not an easy decision, but had become necessary to protect her dignity, privacy, and peace, the actress concluded the note stating, “I request all media platforms, influencers, and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organizations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary”.

