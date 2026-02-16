Here’s why Rashmika Mandanna is NOT a part of Amit Sharma’s next

Nowadays, a lot of what is perceived as “news” is plain conjecture. So, we have a story doing the rounds that Amit (Badhaai Ho) Sharma is directing a romcom next, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

But a source very close to the director debunked the report. “There is no Rashmika Mandanna in the project at all. Yes, Amit is in talks with Shahid Kapoor,” said the source.

Rashmika’s inability to be part of the project has a two-pronged reason: Firstly, Rashmika’s date diary is clogged and she would like to clear the crowded workload for the wedding ahead. Secondly, she has just completed another project with Shahid Kapoor, Cocktail 2.

